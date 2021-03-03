BJP’s Muniraju Gowda gets his due, picked for MLC bypoll

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tulasi Muniraju Gowda, who contested on a BJP ticket against N Munirathna in 2018, has been picked by the BJP for the MLC by-election, which is scheduled to be held on March 15. Muniraju, who wanted to contest the Rajarajeshwari Assembly by-poll last year, had run a full-fledged campaign till the saffron party decided to field Munirathna, who had switched from Congress and was part of the rebel group that helped B S Yediyurappa to form the government.

Party senior leaders had convinced Gowda to step aside to make way for Munirathna with a promise that he would be given a plum position later. At present, the BJP has 30 members in the 75-strong Legislative Council. Since this election is based on MLAs’ vote and BJP has higher numbers in the Assembly, Gowda’s victory is assured.