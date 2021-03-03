Houses to debate ‘One Nation, One Election’ for first two days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will witness a discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’ for two days from March 4. After the deliberations, opinions from both House will be forwarded to Delhi. The State Budget will be presented on March 8 and the session will go on till March 31.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said the session will begin on March 4 and the first two days will be reserved for discussion on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept.

Karnataka will be the first state to discuss this. “We cannot pass any resolution or formulate policy. We can only debate and send our opinion to the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Election Commission of India,’’ he said.

Taking on officials and MLAs who do not attend the session or remain absent, Kageri said there have been several complaints. “In order to bring discipline, I have spoken to the Chief Whips of both the parties and also with the Chief Secretary,’’ he said. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti too said they will discuss the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. He also stressed on bringing more discipline in the House.