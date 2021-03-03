In a first, Karnataka launches engineering R&D policy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Tuesday launched what is said to be the first-of-its-kind Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Policy-2021. Launching the policy, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Education, IT-BT, S&T and Skill development, said that the policy is in line with Atmanirbhar and is needed to sustain growth in the state. “We need to establish research parks in emerging technologies. The government has to provide the foundation for the private sector to build on. This is the way forward to transform the Rs 2.42 lakh crore state economy into a trillion-dollar one,” he added.

“We have revamped Industrial Training Institute programmes and are spending Rs 5,000 crore to develop 15o ITIs. Facilities are being upgraded to make them compliant with the industry,” he said. In engineering courses, the internship was limited to a few months. But now, it will be a minimum of nine months to one year. Cooperation of industry partners has been sought, he added.

The new policy aims to create 50,000 new jobs and retain the state’s position as a leading contributor to ER&D revenue in the country. The state is eyeing approximately 45 per cent share of the revenue at the national level by attracting sector-intensive investments into the state.

“This is the fastest-growing industry with a CAGR of 12.8%. At the global level, the sector is expected to reach $2 trillion by 2025. The new policy aims to prepare the state to make use of these future opportunities,” he said. Aerospace & defence, auto, auto components and electric vehicles, biotechnology, pharma and medical devices, semiconductors, telecom, ESDM and software products are the five priority areas.

The policy offers a CM Research Fellowship program to PhD students to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 70,000 for the first two years, Rs 75,000 for the third year and Rs 80,000 for the fourth year and an annual research grant of Rs 2 lakh. 25 per cent women candidates will be considered under the programme, a release stated.Incentives, like rental reimbursement and recruitment assistance, are given to companies expanding beyond Bengaluru Urban district.