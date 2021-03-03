STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Violence breaks out in Gokak after Jarkiholi's resignation, buses stoned by his supporters

During a rally taken out by another group of the minister's supporters, one of them attempted self-immolation by dousing himself with kerosene

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:08 PM

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi, Minister of Water Resources, Karnataka. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Violence broke out in Gokak as the news of Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's resignation from the cabinet spread across the town. A large number of his supporters took out a protest march throughout Gokak town and forcibly got business establishments and colleges closed and pelted several buses with stones.
    
While JDS and Congress activists staged protests at various places in Belagavi district, protests were staged by many groups of Jarkiholi's supporters in Gokak. At least 10 buses were stoned near Gokak bus terminus and tyres were burnt by the protesters in support of Jarkiholi.
    
During a rally taken out by another group of the minister's supporters, one of them attempted self-immolation by dousing himself with kerosene. A few police officials pacified the protesters before the situation could slip out of control.
    
A section of Jarkiholi's supporters offered milk to his huge cut-out at Gokak shouting slogans in favour of their leader.
   
His brother and Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said Ramesh would come out innocent in the case which would be investigated by the state police. On whether the BJP would offer his brother's portfolio to him, Balachandra said there was no such demand made by anybody.

