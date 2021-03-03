STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VTU delays third semester exams by 10 days

He said the extension of the exam dates has two-fold advantages — one, the documents will be verified and approved, and two, the students will have time to be mentally prepared for the exam.

Visvesvaraya Technological University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a delay by the Technical Education department in verifying students from the management quota, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has delayed its third semester examinations by 10 days. The examinations will now be held from March 15, said VTU Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa.Speaking to TNIE, the V-C said that that those who were admitted based on their CET marks had their data verified but the management quota students were yet to complete their verification. 

Startup policy 
The university is preparing its own startup policy to provide space to startups on campus. The policy will also make provisions for seed money for students and startups to create products that are socially relevant. 
Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said VTU will spend Rs 50 crore for a startup ecosystem as debt funds and equity. There are also plans to collaborate at an extensive level with foreign universities Karisiddappa told TNIE. 

