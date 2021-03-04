Alert dept on bogus BPL cards, win Rs 400 cash prize 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: You will get a cash prize of Rs 400 per card if you alert the Department of Food and Civil Supplies on bogus Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards. Also, if you help in identifying illegal warehouses, you will get 5 per cent of the worth of the total grains as an award.The department has identified around 12 lakh bogus BPL cards in the state in the last two to three years.

Using eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) in Aadhaar, the department identified bogus cards and has given a deadline till March-end to people to return these cards.In Karnataka, there are 1.18 crore BPL card holders who get rice and other essentials free of cost. Sources from the department said a BPL card holder is one whose annual income should not exceed Rs 1.2 lakh per annum.

However, many non-eligible people, including those working in the government sector, owning farm lands and others, have a card which is an offence.