BJP's Muniraju Gowda who lost 2018 polls now certain to be elected MLC in Karnataka

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavraj Bommai, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar and other BJP leaders accompanied him as he filed his official nomination.

Published: 04th March 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

The Legislative Council in session at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday | nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A beaming Tulasi Muniraju Gowda marched into the legislative secretariat to file his official nomination as MLC on Thursday at an auspicious moment.

It may be recalled that Gowda was defeated in the 2018 polls by N Munirathna of the Congress. Munirathna later deserted the Congress and joined the BJP. But Gowda who had filed a case alleging electoral malpractices against Munirathna did not waver and those delays meant Munirathna's election process was delayed.

Gowda, 43, has served as president of the state BJP Yuva Morcha and is presently secretary of the state BJP.

His win is certain because the opposition Congress does not have the numbers to stop him even if they do raise a challenge.

The Legislative Council is a 75-member house and Gowda is filling up the vacancy of former Deputy Chairman Dharme Gowda who died under mysterious circumstances recently.

His win will take the BJP's numbers in the Council to 32. The Congress in contrast has only 29 members.

