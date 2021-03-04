Congress leaders put up a show of unity as party launches Janadhwani Yatra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday launched its Janadhwani campaign that aims to cover 100 Assembly constituencies by the end of this year. In a show of unity, leaders - right from KPCC president D K Shivakumar, CLP chief Siddaramaiah to Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge - came together to launch the campaign. The campaign will see Congress leaders leading rallies, padayatras, public gatherings in various constituencies.

Janadhwani is being seen as the party’s first macro-outreach programme before the next Assembly polls. In constituencies within Bengaluru, however, the party’s focus is set to be the BBMP polls. Despite being a divided house with many factions and internal squabble, leaders of the Congress jointly launched the campaign from party headquarters.

The first stop of the rally was Devanahalli following which it proceeded towards Chikkaballapur. “The point of Janadhwani is to become the voice of the people. We will highlight the BJP’s failures at the State and Centre and assure people that we are with them,” Shivakumar said at Devanahalli.Meanwhile, social distancing went for a toss during the rally. Barely a handful of m leaders like Siddaramaiah were seen wearing masks.