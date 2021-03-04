STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Forest department tracks identity of alleged man-eating tiger prowling across Kodagu

The department recovered CCTV footage in Belluru village, which confirmed it to be a male tiger. Further investigation into the footage has now revealed the identity of the male tiger.

Published: 04th March 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Combing operations for the elusive tiger will be called off by the department (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The tiger that is suspected to have claimed two human lives in Kodagu has been identified as the 13U285 male that migrated from Kallala forest range of Nagarhole and is approximately 10 to 11 years old.

Just two days ago, the forest department succeeded in tracking the movement of the elusive tiger that is claimed to be the man-eater. The department recovered CCTV footage in Belluru village, which confirmed it to be a male tiger. Further investigation into the footage has now revealed the identity of the male tiger.

In the 2013 tiger census, the forest department had caught CCTV footage of a male tiger, then aged approximately 3 to 4 years. The recent CCTV footage of the claimed man-eater matched the identity of the census marked 13U285 tiger as confirmed by sources.

An expert veterinary doctor in Srimangala has analysed that the tigress captured in Manchalli village might not be the one that claimed two human lives. “The jaw marks on the dead bodies of the humans and the cattle are the same. The tiger that is claiming lives of the cattle is the one that has killed two humans,” said Dr BG Girish, Srimangala Animal Husbandry Medical Officer. He added that the tigress which was captured on February 21 by the department had right shoulder injuries, making it an inefficient hunter let alone a man-eater.

Meanwhile, the department is changing strategies to capture the elusive tiger even as the number of staff equipped for the job is being cut. While 150 staff were posted for the mission, this number will be reduced drastically and combing operations will be stopped. Instead, sharpshooters will survey the affected areas and take measures to tranquilize the tiger when spotted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu Tiger
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp