Forest fire rages through Nagarahole Reserve

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A major forest fire was reported in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on World Wildlife Day destroying vegetation spread in several acres in the forest area. However, officials were successful in bringing the fire under control by evening. The fire was noticed around 3 pm at Antharasanthe range of the tiger reserve following which forest personnel along with firefighters and field staff rushed to the spot and plunged into action to douse the flames. With strong wind, the inferno spread and engulfed the dry vegetation giving a herculean task for the officials to douse it.

Range forest officer Siddaraju said they were able to put the fire under control with the help of field staff and firefighters who rushed to the spot on time. He said all necessary precautionary measures were in place.However, tribals in the region alleged that minor had fire had was reported since last one week at different parts in the forest and the incident could have been avoided if this was addressed.

The tiger reserve had not reported major fire incidents for two years due to preventive measures taken by forest officials. In addition to it, unseasonal rains that lashed the region some 10 days back had brought temporary relief from the fear of forest fires in the forest.Meanwhile, a similar fire incident was reported in Konanuru mini forest area in Nanjangud taluk. According to officials, the fire spread rapidly near Hanumanapura road in the mini forest destroying nearly 100 acres of vegetation and fodder.The frequent forest fire in the region has turned into a major headache for the forest staffers.