After Congress MLA's suspension in Karnataka Assembly, Kolar councilor too takes off shirt

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Chaos prevailed during the general body meeting of the Kolar City Municipal Council on Thursday when members got into a verbal duel over taking up maintenance work at the Ambedkar Bhavan.

At one stage, Councillor Ambareesh removed his shirt in the council hall. Former CMC president Mubarack pointed out that the building comes under the Social Welfare Department and not under the CMC.

He suggested that the funds sanctioned for the painting work can be utilised to provide SC and ST students with laptops. When Standing Committee president Manjunath supported Mubarack, a heated altercation ensued and Ambareesh expressed his anger by taking off his shirt.