STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY says 'One Nation, One Election' will help improve administration

During the debate on ‘One Nation, One Election’ in the Assembly, Yediyurappa said that though elections are inevitable in a democracy, they are expensive and time-consuming.

Published: 05th March 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday stressed the need for a debate on ‘One Nation, One Election’, as repeated elections meant the model code of conduct coming into force, which would hamper the functioning of the government and delay developmental works.

During the debate on ‘One Nation, One Election’ in the Assembly, Yediyurappa said that though elections are inevitable in a democracy, they are expensive and time-consuming. He said there is a need to make amendments to The Representation of the People Act, 1951, to hold polls simultaneously across the country. The CM said it will help improve administration, save time and resources required to hold elections. “There will be initial hiccups, but if it is discussed at all levels, it can be debated and implemented. This will be a major challenging task,’’ he added.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri quoted former Election Commission S Y Qureshi who had said --  “From the Eelection Commission’s point of view, this is the easiest thing to happen, the voter is the same, polling stations are the same and the security needed is the same”.Kageri said India has moved forward from ballot paper to VV PAT. Counting, which used to take three days, has now reduced to half a day. “In this process, if we focus on utilising man power and money spent, we will develop further,’’ Kageri said.

He said the discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’ was being held following the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting of the Speakers of legislative assemblies held in Gujarat recently. He said that in many western countries, elections take place at one time. In 2019, the LS polls and the assembly elections in three states were held simultaneously, and as per the estimation, `60,000 crore was spent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa One Nation One Election
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp