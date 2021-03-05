STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discovery of Nisadis shows Uttara Kannada district’s Jain connection

Indicating deep roots of Jainism, historians have discovered two more Nisadis (memorial stones) dating back to the 12th century at Hiregutti village in Kumta of Uttara Kannada district.

Published: 05th March 2021

One of the Nisadis discovered at Hiregutti near Kumta in Uttara Kannada | Express

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR: Indicating deep roots of Jainism, historians have discovered two more Nisadis (memorial stones) dating back to the 12th century at Hiregutti village in Kumta of Uttara Kannada district. The expedition was carried out following a request from Ganapathi Naik Keremane, local historian. Based on the information, Ankola-based archeologist Shyamsunder Gouda and Dharwad region official R Sejeshwar Naik visited Hiregutti and found two Nisadis at Jaingadde in a private property.

According to Sejeshwar Naik, Hiregutti has many historical relics which have been tumbling out every now and then. “In addition to these two Nisadis,  other inscriptions belonging to Buddhism and Shaivism were also found here. Now, we need to conduct a detailed research and study which can throw more light on the town’s history. Other temple relics and inscriptions found here need to be protected. We will write to the government seeking permission for research and protection of inscriptions,” he said.

Shyamasunder Gouda said the Nisadis were damaged on the top. “Despite the damage, we can read the inscriptions clearly. One of the inscriptions belongs to Jijanchi Nayak, who happens to be a disciple of Sakala Chandra Siddantha Deva, an ascetic who lived in that age. In the inscription, it is mentioned as Sakata Chandra Siddantha Devara Guddi,” explained Gouda. The other inscription is of Guppi Basiddi, who is referred as Mangala Maha Sri Sri Sri.

Both the Nisadis have images of ascetics in meditation and women who performed Sallekhana (Purifying the soul by means of starvation till death). The black stone sculpture reflects the laborious effort of the sculptor.These Nisadis belong to the 12th century AD, the age when Kadambas ruled Banavasi and Shishugal Pandyas ruled the coastal region. 

