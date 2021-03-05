STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MLCs want caste census report made public

Members of the Legislative Council on Thursday demanded that the government make the caste census report public.

Published: 05th March 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

The Council saw a heated debate over the caste census report, on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Legislative Council on Thursday demanded that the government make the caste census report public. This comes in the wake of a number of communities demanding reservation or an increase in quota over the past few months.Members KC Kondaiah, KP Nanjundi Vishwakarma, Opposition leader SR Patil, Adagur H Vishwanath, Marithbbegowda and R Dharmasena drew the attention of the government to the issue in the Upper House, on Thursday.

Nanjundi said that people from all castes are holding protests, demanding reservation. “The caste census report can put a stop to these protests as it is done scientifically, and will also reveal benefits availed by people of all castes.”Vishwanath said the state was burning as communities were demanding reservation.

"The government has spent Rs 165 crore on this census... but it has not made the findings public. Reservation should be given based on the report,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patil said the government should stop sending files from one office to another on this issue. 
 Marithibbegowda attacked seers who are leading the protests demanding reservation, and said they should remove ‘khaavi’ (saffron robes) when they sit on protests. 

Floor leader Kota Shrinivas Poojari said the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission headed by chairperson H Kantharaj had conducted the census in 2015. “The commission, however, has not submitted the report as Kantharaj’s term ended on September 21, 2019. K Jayaprakash Hegde, who was appointed chairperson in November last year, said he would take up the matter on priority,” Poojari said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
caste census
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp