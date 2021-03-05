MLCs want caste census report made public

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Legislative Council on Thursday demanded that the government make the caste census report public. This comes in the wake of a number of communities demanding reservation or an increase in quota over the past few months.Members KC Kondaiah, KP Nanjundi Vishwakarma, Opposition leader SR Patil, Adagur H Vishwanath, Marithbbegowda and R Dharmasena drew the attention of the government to the issue in the Upper House, on Thursday.

Nanjundi said that people from all castes are holding protests, demanding reservation. “The caste census report can put a stop to these protests as it is done scientifically, and will also reveal benefits availed by people of all castes.”Vishwanath said the state was burning as communities were demanding reservation.



"The government has spent Rs 165 crore on this census... but it has not made the findings public. Reservation should be given based on the report,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patil said the government should stop sending files from one office to another on this issue.

Marithibbegowda attacked seers who are leading the protests demanding reservation, and said they should remove ‘khaavi’ (saffron robes) when they sit on protests.

Floor leader Kota Shrinivas Poojari said the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission headed by chairperson H Kantharaj had conducted the census in 2015. “The commission, however, has not submitted the report as Kantharaj’s term ended on September 21, 2019. K Jayaprakash Hegde, who was appointed chairperson in November last year, said he would take up the matter on priority,” Poojari said.