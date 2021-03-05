'One Nation, One Election' is RSS agenda: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Thursday questioned the need for ‘One Nation, One Election’ debate in the Assembly saying the issue has to be discussed at the national level. “It requires Constitutional amendment and let the Centre discuss it. When we don’t have any powers, what is the point in discussing it? Instead of discussing this issue, we should have discussed election reforms,” Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah told reporters after the Assembly was adjourned after protest by Congress members.

“This is an RSS agenda. It is not just about One Nation, One Election, but One Leader, One Nation and One Party, One Election,” he alleged. Siddaramaiah said the Congress isn’t running away from the debate, but opposing it as such a debate is not required in the Assembly and also it is not as per the House rules.



“They are doing it only for publicity,” he said. He said during the debate, Congress MLA HK Patil raised a ‘Point of Order’, but was not even allowed to present his views. “Speaker is not conducting himself in a democratic way,” he said.