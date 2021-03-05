Opposition protests discussion on simultaneous polls in Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Opposition strongly opposed a discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’ - the prime minister’s vision for simultaneous elections - leading to an adjournment of the Legislative Council session.During post-lunch proceedings on Thursday, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti proposed a discussion on the issue, leading to a heated debate between the ruling and opposition parties. Congress MLCs Prakash Rathod, U B Venkatesh, M Narayanaswamy, H M Ramesh Gowda of the JDS, and others entered the well of the House and raised slogans. This led to a commotion and the chairman adjourned proceedings till Friday morning.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition S R Patil said the issue was not discussed in the Business Advisory Committee meeting. “The Constitution needs to be amended to change the electoral system. As the House doesn’t have the power to change the Constitution, permission should not be given to discuss it,” he said.

Congress MLC B K Hariprasad alleged that ‘One Nation, One Election’ was the agenda of the RSS, and that the agenda of a party or an organisation should not be discussed in the House. Floor Leader Kota Shrinivas Poojari tried to convince the opposition, but failed.