Rs 12,432 crore collected as taxes on fuel: Poojari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has collected over `12,432 crore from taxes on petrol and diesel in the current fiscal year.Floor leader and minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari was replying in the Legislative Council on Thursday to a question by Prakash K Rathod (Congress) on increasing prices of petrol and diesel.The minister said there was no information on fuel taxes collected by the Centre.

Rathod said that the government had not slashed taxes on fuel and this showed that it was not bothered about the citizens’ hardships. Poojari said that he would bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister.Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition S R Patil brought up the issue of recent explosions in quarries. He said that two similar incidents had taken place in a span of a month and the government was not acting tough despite people losing their lives in such tragedies.