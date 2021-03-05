STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will junior Jarkiholi replace senior in Cabinet after elections?

Supporters of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi stage a protest against his resignation at Rani Chennamma Circle in Belagavi on Thursday

BELAGAVI: Even as the Jarkiholi brothers and their supporters are yet to come to terms with the political developments that led to the exit of Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, it has come to light that the BJP leadership is not keen on handing over his portfolio to his brother and Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi. 

At least, until the upcoming bypolls in the State and Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory are over. Balachandra is currently chairman of Karnataka Milk Federation. According to sources, the BJP leadership is concerned about the impact the purported video clips -- showing Ramesh getting intimate with an unidentified woman -- could have on the ensuing polls, as opposition parties in various states are planning to use the issue to target the BJP. To avoid this, the BJP leadership is said to be contemplating not replacing Ramesh with Balachandra for some time.

According to a close friend of Balachandra, the Jarkiholi brothers were against the Ramesh’s resignation until they got a firm assurance from the BJP that the former would be made a minister and given his brother’s portfolio (Water Resources). Many of Jarkiholi’s close aides are exerting pressure on the government to expedite the investigation, claiming the videos are fake and it is a conspiracy to target the Jarkiholis.

Calling the complaint lodged in connection with the issue false, Balachandra said only those who feel they are victims should lodge a case.An investigation should be conducted to expose those involved in publicising the videos, he said, suspecting the role of some influential people behind the entire episode.

