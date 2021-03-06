HDK wants govt to crack down on blackmailers  

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded that the government arrest those claiming to have CDs on leaders and blackmailing them. He alleged that there are a few vested interests who are blackmailing others, and the government should release such CDs into the public domain.Referring to claims of a CD involving a former chief minister, he said the state has many chief ministers, including H D Deve Gowda and S M Krishna. Clarifying that he is not afraid as he nothing to hide, Gowda said he wanted to put an end to blackmail tactics.

Kumaraswamy hinted that a Rs 5-crore deal was struck on the CD involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. “Some big people are involved in this case and it is the responsibility of the government to order a probe. I am not happy over this episode. I believe the purpose behind the CD was to get Ramesh Jarkiholi to resign and they were successful in their mission,” he said. Such politics would further dent the image of those in public life, he said.

Asked about Congress MLA Tanveer Sait being targeted for allying with the JDS in the Mysuru City Corporation mayoral polls, he said his party would extend protection if Sait is orphaned politically. Asked about the ‘One India, One Election’ debate, he said the government should stop holding polls based on money power, and wanted electoral reforms to set right any lapses. It is time for all political parties to introspect, he said, accusing the Congress of taking a U-turn.