Kageri keen on taking up 'One Nation, One Election' debate again

At least 47 members gave their names to speak in the House, including 19 from the Congress.

Published: 06th March 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress legislators protest in the well of the House during a discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’ idea in the  Legislative Assembly, in Bengaluru on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Congress members continued to disrupt proceedings in the Karnataka assembly on the last day of the two-day debate on ‘One Nation, One Election’, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said he will take it up again before March 31, as the debate was not fruitful. Kageri told reporters on Friday that he had taken part in the All State Speakers’ Conference in November 2020, where the ‘One Nation, One Election’ issue was initiated.

“I was keen on taking up the debate in Karnataka. We are the first state in India to initiate the debate. The Congress, which was keen on taking part, took a different stand on Thursday morning. JDS members said they oppose it and want to express their views. At least 47 members gave their names to speak in the House, including 19 from the Congress. Let them oppose, but their views have to be expressed,’’ he said.

“I will bring this before the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday. I personally want this debate to happen in this budget session,’’ he said.

On the second day of the session, the Congress insisted on revoking the suspension of its MLA Sangameshwara, who was suspended on Thursday for seven days for taking off his shirt in the House.On Friday, Congress members came into the well of the House and termed it “RSS agenda”. Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah said Sangameshwara was angry that false cases of atrocities and attempt to murder had been booked against him and his family members.

“He was just expressing his anger and removed his shirt. It’s not right to suspend him for seven days,” he said. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticised Congress leaders for defending the MLA’s conduct. “This shows to what level Congress supports their MLA. His suspension order should not be revoked,’’ he said. 

