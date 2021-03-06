Kasturirangan praises PM Modi, says science has benefited

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former ISRO Chairman and head of the draft committee of National Education Policy 2020 Dr K Kasturirangan lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had “transformed the country through his visionary policies on education, innovation and in fostering science and technology”.

“A sum of Rs 15,000 crore has been earmarked for science-related ministries in the Union Budget 2021-22. The Prime Minister spoke to the scientist community through a webinar a couple of days ago, on the urgency to bring in change. Universities have many opportunities to play a decisive role in nation building,” he remarked at the 14th annual convocation of Tumkur University (TU) here on Friday.He felt the NEP envisages liberal education and has been crafted to touch the life of every citizen and create a just and equitable society.

He praised Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan for calling him to discuss the NEP, which pays special attention to the promotion of Indian languages, arts and culture. “Learning through the mother tongue will have its own impact on the process of learning,” he added.