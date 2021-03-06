Kerala movie crew sparks Covid fear in Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN: With crew members of a Malayalam movie camping at the historic Santa Rosary church, residents of Shettihalli and adjacent villages in Hassan taluk are a worried lot. As the number of Covid cases is high in Kerala, the Karnataka government has made a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for travellers from the neighbouring state.

Locals said over 150 people are part of the film being shot in and around the church for last couple of days. The technical team and managers shuttle between Shettihalli and Hassan city. They also shoot at different locations along the banks of the Hemavathi backwaters, they added.

District Health Officer Dr Satish visited the spot and and directed the manager and technical team to continue shooting only after getting all the members tested at Hassan Institute of Medical sciences for tests and stop shooting until the test reports arrive. The crew are staying in different hotels and lodges in Hassan city.