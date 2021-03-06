STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police not interested in tracing woman involved in sex tape: Activist Dinesh Kallahalli

Activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Friday appeared before Cubbon Park police to give a clarification on the tape involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Published: 06th March 2021 04:50 AM

Activist Dinesh Kallahalli coming out of the Cubbon Park Police Station, in Bengaluru on Friday | Ashishkrishna H P

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Friday appeared before Cubbon Park police to give a clarification on the tape involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi. Police issued a notice to Kallahalli to appear before an investigation officer on Wednesday.A senior police officer from Cubbon Park police station said Kallahalli has given some clarifications over the CD, after he filed a petition before approaching the city police commissioner. 

The investigating officer sought more details on receiving the video footage and source. Since the woman involved did not come forward to file a case against the minister, the police questioned him on his intention to file a petition on behalf of the woman’s family.

However, police examined CCTV footage of Kallahalli meeting the woman’s family member to receive the video, and holding a 12-minute conversation with the man. Kallahalli told The New Indian Express, “Police are giving some technical reasons to file an FIR. They are intentionally delaying it, instead of taking up a suo motu case based on a video said to have been uploaded on a website before I approached them. 

It is not difficult to trace the woman but police are not interested in probing the case.”Reacting to former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations that the CD was old and the blackmailers had demanded Rs 5 crore, he said Kumaraswamy was diverting public attention, and he should have revealed this to the media earlier.

TAGS
Dinesh Kallahalli sex tape Ramesh Jarkiholi
