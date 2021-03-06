Travel curbs to be modified: Karnataka to HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has proposed to modify the restrictions imposed on inter-state travellers amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala. The Government Advocate made the submission to that effect when a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty pointed out that the state government should be bound by the guidelines issued by the Centre on inter-state travel.

The court, which was hearing a PIL filed by one Subbaya Rai, suggested the state to create infrastructure at border checkposts for RT-PCR tests, so that travellers can benefit from it, and they cross the border only if their reports came negative.

