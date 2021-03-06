While Nagarahole Reserve burned, foresters were cooking, celebrating

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The target of the forest department and state government to ensure zero forest fires this year has failed as the fire in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) has become a major cause of concern. Conservationists and experts said that the fire occurred because staffers let their guard down as they were busy celebrating World Wildlife Day and observing the 3rd death anniversary of deceased IFS officer S Manikandan.As per assessments made by forest department staffers, the fire has laid waste to 20 hectares of land in Damanakatte in the Udbur range. They said that it was a ground fire and cases have been filed. The hunt for the accused is on.

“The place where the fire broke out is just 50- 100 metres from the forest boundary and it is 10 km away from the place where the celebrations were taking place. Forest officials let their guard down as they did not check how miscreants entered and set off the fire. Since the location is not far from the Udbur gate and the watch tower, they should have been more alert. It is also shocking that food was being prepared inside the forest as part of the celebrations. Such activities are inadvisable inside forests especially during summer,” said an expert.

Forest officials admitted laxity on ground and that there was only a small number of staffers on duty along with patrolling teams while others were at the event. A senior forest official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Just a little distance away from Udbur gate, is a portion of land where the forest shares its boundary with the revenue land. Miscreants entered the forest there and set off a ground fire. We cannot sack the lethargic staffers as they are locals and this will make them more aggressive posing a greater danger to the forests. Weather alerts were not shared. All these factors led to the fire.”