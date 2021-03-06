STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

While Nagarahole Reserve burned, foresters were cooking, celebrating

Forest officials admitted laxity on ground and that there was only a small number of staffers on duty along with patrolling teams while others were at the event. 

Published: 06th March 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The target of the forest department and state government to ensure zero forest fires this year has failed as the fire in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) has become a major cause of concern. Conservationists and experts said that the fire occurred because staffers let their guard down as they were busy celebrating World Wildlife Day and observing the 3rd death anniversary of deceased IFS officer S Manikandan.As per assessments made by forest department staffers, the fire has laid waste to 20 hectares of land in Damanakatte in the Udbur range. They said that it was a ground fire and cases have been filed. The hunt for the accused is on. 

“The place where the fire broke out is just 50- 100 metres from the forest boundary and it is 10 km away from the place where the celebrations were taking place. Forest officials let their guard down as they did not check how miscreants entered and set off the fire. Since the location is not far from the Udbur gate and the watch tower, they should have been more alert. It is also shocking that food was being prepared inside the forest as part of the celebrations. Such activities are inadvisable inside forests especially during summer,” said an expert. 

Forest officials admitted laxity on ground and that there was only a small number of staffers on duty along with patrolling teams while others were at the event. A senior forest official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Just a little distance away from Udbur gate, is a portion of land where the forest shares its boundary with the revenue land. Miscreants entered the forest there and set off a ground fire. We cannot sack the lethargic staffers as they are locals and this will make them more aggressive posing a greater danger to the forests. Weather alerts were not shared. All these factors led to the fire.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarahole Reserve Forest fire
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp