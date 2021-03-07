STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3k vaccine centres in Karnataka from Monday

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits which saw around 250 cases a day for several weeks in a row, saw the number jump to around 400 on Friday.

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 3,000 centres, including primary health centres, taluk and district hospitals, and private hospitals which have registered, will immunise people against Covid-19 from Monday and cover 1.5 beneficiaries, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday after a review of the pandemic situation in the state. 

Since the government has scaled up the number of vaccine centres, he urged people to come forward and take their shot. Until 5.30pm on March 6, 67,810 senior citizens and 10,722 people with comorbidities had been given the jab.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits which saw around 250 cases a day for several weeks in a row, saw the number jump to around 400 on Friday. The state capital now has 12 clusters. With the numbers going up, Sudhakar said that tested will be increased to around 40,000 from 30,000 at present. 

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hold a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of districts where positivity rate is high. "Since there are more inter-state travellers to Mangaluru, testing will be ramped up there. Instructions have been issued to Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Kodagu, Belagavi and Tumakuru districts to be more vigilant," he added. 

Not more than 500 people at gatherings: Minister
Not more than 500 people will be allowed at large gatherings. I will speak to the police on strict enforcement. Large gatherings, and agitations must be avoided for at least the next month, Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday

