6 Congress workers ‘expelled’ for raising slogans against Siddaramaiah

The clash within the Congress came to the fore after the mayoral polls last month, as the Congress sacrificed the mayor’s post to the JDS, its alliance partner in the corporation.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Six Congress workers, who raised slogans against former CM Siddaramaiah recently, were expelled from the party. The decision is considered by many as a move to appease Siddaramaiah, who is reportedly miffed with MLA Tanveer Sait over the recent Mysuru mayoral polls. However, most city Congress committee members remained tight-lipped about the expulsion.  

The clash within the Congress came to the fore after the mayoral polls last month, as the Congress sacrificed the mayor’s post to the JDS, its alliance partner in the corporation. While JDS bagged the mayoral post, Congress settled for the deputy mayor’s post. 

This enraged Siddaramaiah, and several Congress leaders accused Sait of taking a unilateral decision and demanded that the party serve him a notice. This, however, irked Sait’s followers who raised slogans against Siddaramaiah, claiming that their leader took the decision to keep the BJP out of power.

However, this incident did not go down well with Congress workers in Mysuru, who demanded the suspension of Sait. Following this, an AICC observer was sent to Mysuru to take stock of the situation. A notice was also issued to Sait.

Sources in the Congress said Mysuru City Congress Committee president R Murthy issued the order expelling Shahid, M N Lokesh, Abeeb and Annu, and his two sons. All the six are close aides of Sait.
Asked about the expulsion, MLA Yathindra said an AICC observer has gathered all information and sent a report. “If they are found guilty as per the report, action must be taken against them,” he said.

