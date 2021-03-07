I may be next target, fears Shivaram Hebbar amid row over Ramesh Jarkiholi's sex tape

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Labour Welfare Minister Shivaram Hebbar on Saturday described the controversy surrounding Ramesh Jarkiholi as a political conspiracy, and stated that he moved court as a precautionary measure, and because he fears he could become the next victim.

The Uttara Kannada district in-charge minister told the media that the CD was a conspiracy to malign Jarkiholi. “It is an attempt to target all those who were in Mumbai and responsible for the formation of the new BJP government. We have to keep our guard on,” he said.

“Their aim is to assassinate our characters so that people look down upon us. Whether they prove allegations against us or not, our image will be spoilt. Will we be respected by the public?” he added.

Hebbar, who had come from Yellapur to attend the DCC Bank meeting in Sirsi, said he has faced defeat in elections, but cannot face such a situation.