Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape: Police hunt for mystery woman, yet to find clues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police looking into the alleged sex tape of a BJP leader, still have no clues about the woman involved in it. Police officers contacted the leader seen in the video to gather details about the woman, but he refused to share any information.

A police officer said that based on a phone call recorded with the leader, police identified the paying guest house in RT Nagar, but she vacated the PG a day before the video went viral. She had got admission in the PG in 2018, and claimed that she worked with an IT company in Rajajinagar.

However, she had not provided any company ID card to the PG owner. Two of her friends in the PG had seen her on Monday morning, police added. Meanwhile, KH Indira, a woman activist, complained to Cubbon Park police to demand legal action against activist Dinesh Kallahalli and Rajashekhar Mulali, accusing them of being part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.