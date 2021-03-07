TAC: Another lockdown could be suicidal

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Imposing another lockdown will be economically suicidal as the poor will be at the receiving end, Dr MK Sudarshan, chairman of State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, said on Saturday.

To a question on whether the government plans to impose a second lockdown, he said a lockdown would be the last resort as it will affect the poor a lot. He was speaking on the occasion of first Dr B S Sajjan Endowment Oration on ‘Public Health Leadership in Covid-19 Pandemic’ at Kasturba Medical College (KMC) in Mangaluru. “India is expecting a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, unless people disobey or not comply with requirements, we may impose another lockdown. We have seen how the lockdown had affected the poor.” He said that data of the vaccines is being compiled and a series of analyses is being done.