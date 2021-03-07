STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogeshwar announces heliport at palace grounds, brand Mysuru and night tourism project 

The less footfall of tourists to Mysuru palace premises on Sunday.

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Continuing the sudden slew of project announcements for Mysuru, Karnataka Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar announced a proposal to create a brand Mysuru for marketing the tourist hotspot and heliport at palace grounds in Bengaluru as well as a night tourism initiative by illuminating historic buildings in Mysuru.

The Minister said that the department is keen on developing a 'Brand Mysuru ' in order to market the tourism potential in the region and its unique products like Mysuru sandal, Mysuru silk along with the tourist attraction which had lost its sheen lately. Towards this, he added that a brand ambassador to promote it will also be identified.

Adding on, he said that as a part of the heli tourism project that he had announced recently, a heliport is being planned at palace grounds in Bengaluru along with the one in Mysuru.

"For the heli tourism project, our concern was about the space to set up a heliport facility in the heart of Bengaluru but, we spoke about the issue to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and she has agreed to cooperate with us for setting up a heliport at palace grounds along with another in Mysuru near Lalitmahal at tourism department land along with maintenance and rehaul facilities and provision to park 4-5 choppers," he said.

Further, he said that the department is in the process of listing out heritage buildings for illuminating the buildings all year round to attract tourists in the night.

However, it may be recalled that the concept of Branding Mysuru and night tourism was conceived earlier also but has been hanging in balance, so much so that for creating a logo for brand Mysuru, an elaborate contest was conducted in 2018 by the department of tourism and the committee to finalize the logo chaired by Mysuru DC is yet to announce the winning entry.

He said that he has requested CM to allocate more money in tourism for the relief of many employed in the sector and also to boost the morale of the public.
 

