‘One Nation, One Election’ will increase turnout: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP Karnataka Professionals held a panel discussion on ‘One Nation One Election’ at Sri Krishnadevaraya Kalamandira on Sunday.

MP Tejasvi Surya, former advocate-general of Karnataka Ashok Haranahalli and editorial director of Swarajya R Jaganathan said that constitutional amendments are required for the implementation of one nation one election system.

They pointed out that it can facilitate integration of elections at the national, state, corporation and panchayat levels.

But these changes would require a rethink on anti-defection law, no-confidence motion and other policies. R Jagannathan elaborated on how it will impact citizens.

“It will not only increase voter turnout, but also facilitate better governance as parties will be forced to link national, state and city level manifestos,” he added.

Surya said, “The first casualty of ONOE will be dynasty politics. It will not only disrupt the corruption in the electoral process, but it will also make it possible for a simple karyakarta like me to contest elections.”