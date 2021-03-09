STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

A balanced budget in times of distress: BSY 

CM pins fiscal burden on Covid, refuses to comment on cutting fuel cess

Published: 09th March 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Making no secret of Karnataka’s worrisome fiscal situation, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa deemed his budget ‘people-friendly’ and ‘balanced’ in the face of adversities. Speaking to reporters after presenting budget 2021-2022 — the State’s first revenue deficit budget — Yediyurappa said that despite a severe shortfall in revenues, all committed expenditures have been ensured. Even as the CM clubbed departments under umbrella sectors, he denied any reduction in funds for any departments despite Covid and the lockdown that hit production and revenue severely. 

“From this point of financial constraints, this is a balanced budget bringing relief in a difficult situation. I have attempted to formulate an all-inclusive budget despite the adverse situation,” he said. The CM stressed that taxes have not been increased, but refused to comment whether fuel cess would be reduced. 
Conscious of the criticism over skewed regional and caste representation in his Cabinet, he said efforts have been made to maintain a balance in the budget by giving importance to all classes, sectors and districts. While the budget speech indicated a lessened allocation of `26,005 crore under the SCs Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan, he said a revised allocation of `26,930 crore on par with last year’s allocation has been made. 

“Natural calamities and then Covid brought economic activity to a halt. We have seen a recovery in receipts, but the initial losses have been heavy. We have had to make changes to the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act to make up for losses,” he said. 

Unlike the Centre, the State Government is currently not contemplating disinvestment of state-owned PSUs. With the Centre allowing an additional 1% borrowing, Karnataka is set to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act for the second consecutive time.  Miffed with the Congress walking out, he said the party is setting a bad precedent. “They should debate the budget in the House. Has there ever been such an instance where a walkout is staged during a budget,” he asked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka BS Yediyurappa Karnataka Budget
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp