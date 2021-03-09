STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka budget: As funds flow, river tourism gets fillip

Waterways will be developed along scenic rivers and other spots to boost tourism in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday during his budget speech.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:05 AM

Experts and tourism officials are worried that the construction of a theme park downstream of the Kabini reservoir (in pic) will hamper conservation efforts | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Waterways will be developed along scenic rivers and other spots to boost tourism in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday during his budget speech.A proposal has been submitted to the Centre to develop waterways on the Kali, Nethravathi, and Gurupur rivers, between Hangarkatte to Manipal in Udupi district, Almatti dam to Bagalkot town. 

They will be developed with the assistance of the Central Waterways Authority at a cost of Rs 60 crore. 
The government also plans to develop waterways between Mangaluru and Panaji through public private partnership (PPP) to promote tourism.Emphasis will be given to water sports as tourist attractions, and the state government is working on preparing detailed project reports. 

An allocation of Rs 500 has been made for tourism with an eye on providing employment opportunities to locals, revive the economy and boost infrastructure. The CM’s announcement on the creation of an integrated theme park downstream of the Kabini reservoir under PPP has tourism officials and experts worried as it will hamper conservation efforts. 

The chief minister also announced the creation and development of weekend getaways  near Bengaluru. 
Emphasising the importance of restoring and preserving heritage sites, Yediyurappa announced that Rs 2 crore of a total of Rs 5 crore will be sanctioned in 2021-22 to develop the Neolithic ash mounds at Kudutini in Ballari district. 

Tourist spots such as Nandi Giridhama  in Chikkaballapur district and Kemmanagundi in Chikkamagalur 
district will be taken over and managed by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and Jungle Lodges and Resorts. 

The government has also proposed to develop beaches in Thrasi, Maravanthe, Ottinene, Someshwara, and elsewhere in Udupi district at cost of Rs 10 crore each for the purpose of attracting tourists.The state budget proposes to develop an eco-tourism park in Tadadi, Udupi district, through public private partnership over a an area of 1,000 acres. 

