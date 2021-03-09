STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Budget: Major irrigation projects get Rs 21k-crore allocation

The government has allocated Rs 21,181 crore to the Water Resources department, expressing its commitment to speedily implement all major irrigation projects.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Micro-irrigation

Representational image used for micro-irrigation

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The government has allocated Rs 21,181 crore to the Water Resources department, expressing its commitment to speedily implement all major irrigation projects. In the previous fiscal, it had set aside Rs 21,308 crore for the department. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the government had given administrative approvals for works worth Rs 1,677 crore for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project. However, Yediyurappa did not go into the specifics of how much would be spent.

A proposal to announce the Upper Bhadra project as a ‘national project’ is at the stage of investment clearance with the Centre, and administrative approval for Rs  21,474 crore (revised estimate) had been given for the project.The government will allocate the resources necessary to implement the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project on priority, the CM said. 

The Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam has been sanctioned Rs 5,600 crore to undertake irrigation projects.
The first phase of the lift irrigation scheme under the Yettinahole drinking water project is on the verge of completion. To overcome drinking water crisis in some drought-prone areas of North Karnataka, projects to use 22 tmcft water under the Bedthi-Varada river link will be taken up. 

A detailed project report is being prepared for construction of a reservoir near Navali, Koppal district, for removal of silt from Tungabhadra dam. A proposal to develop and rejuvenate 58 dams under the World Bank-funded DRIP project will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Budget irrigation
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp