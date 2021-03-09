Karnataka Budget: Major irrigation projects get Rs 21k-crore allocation

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The government has allocated Rs 21,181 crore to the Water Resources department, expressing its commitment to speedily implement all major irrigation projects. In the previous fiscal, it had set aside Rs 21,308 crore for the department. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the government had given administrative approvals for works worth Rs 1,677 crore for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project. However, Yediyurappa did not go into the specifics of how much would be spent.

A proposal to announce the Upper Bhadra project as a ‘national project’ is at the stage of investment clearance with the Centre, and administrative approval for Rs 21,474 crore (revised estimate) had been given for the project.The government will allocate the resources necessary to implement the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project on priority, the CM said.

The Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam has been sanctioned Rs 5,600 crore to undertake irrigation projects.

The first phase of the lift irrigation scheme under the Yettinahole drinking water project is on the verge of completion. To overcome drinking water crisis in some drought-prone areas of North Karnataka, projects to use 22 tmcft water under the Bedthi-Varada river link will be taken up.

A detailed project report is being prepared for construction of a reservoir near Navali, Koppal district, for removal of silt from Tungabhadra dam. A proposal to develop and rejuvenate 58 dams under the World Bank-funded DRIP project will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.