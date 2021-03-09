STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Budget: Space the new frontier for defence policy

To stay ahead of competition, the State Government is coming up with a new Defence and Aerospace Policy that will focus on attracting investment in the sector.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

The maiden flight of the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) prototype of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). | EPS Vinod Kumar T

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To stay ahead of competition, the State Government is coming up with a new Defence and Aerospace Policy that will focus on attracting investment in the sector. Karnataka was the first state to come out with an aerospace policy in 2013, and the new proposal is intended to factor in developments in the last eight years as well as emerging sectors.

Karnataka has a share of over 65 per cent in exports from the defence and aerospace sectors. The latest move is aimed at maintaining that lead and lay emphasis on indigenous production under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday, while presenting the State Budget 2021-22 at the Vidhana Soudha.

“Since 2013, a lot of developments have taken place and most of the sourcing is happening from here. We are looking at expanding the policy to include recent developments in the field of small-scale industries, new advancements like drones, missiles, space and other sectors,” Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Gaurav Gupta, told The New Indian Express.  

Aeorspace policy will help K’taka retain edge

The space sector will be one of the focus areas of the new policy, especially after the Central Government took the initiative to encourage private participation. That apart, the policy will also look at challenges faced by the defence and aerospace sectors as the 2013 policy was formulated with taxation-based incentives in mind, which needs a re-look.

“The aerospace policy was announced eight years ago and the context has changed now. We will hold consultations with the industry before finalising the new policy,” Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Industries and Commerce Department, said. Karnataka is competing at a global level and the new initiative will help retain that edge, she added. 

Industry veteran and former Managing Director of HAL, Ashok Saxena, said the 2013 policy was comprehensive and the government can add some more points to it.“Let us focus on bringing the anchor industries in the aerospace park. I was requesting the CM to invite big companies. I suggest they make the new policy more elaborate on the space side as that was not that prominent at the time of our 2013 policy,” he said. India has now emerged as a major space power and the Government of India has taken many initiatives to add private players, and the state must take that into consideration, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka aerospace policy aerospace sector
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp