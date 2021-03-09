STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Budget: Fishing in turbulent waters

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa presented the 2021-22 budget under an economic scenario that looked quite gloomy with the state having been wracked by the unprecedented pandemic.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

 Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa presents his eighth budget in the Legislative Assembly on Monday 

By Express News Service

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa presented the 2021-22 budget under an economic scenario that looked quite gloomy with the state having been wracked by the unprecedented pandemic. The revenue receipts have dropped to Rs 15.97 lakh crore from Rs 17.99 lakh, which was expected in the 2020-21 budget. This has led to a complete failure of fiscal targeting with fiscal deficit at Rs 58,300 crore as against the budgeted Rs 46,000 crore, missing the target by 26.7%. 

The GSDP was expected to go higher than last year’s Rs 18 lakh crore by Rs 2 lakh crore. But it has gone down to Rs 17.02 lakh crore. Last year, the tax revenue was expected at Rs 1.28 lakh crore, but it has gone down by about Rs 11,000 crore. The situation will be partially redressed through an increased GST compensation and a hike in borrowing, stepping out of the FRBM boundary. The cumulative borrowing has come to Rs 4,57,899 crore, which is quite high for the economy without any strong efforts on the revenue side.

The expectations of MSME, agriculture, social welfare and urban development sectors were to be fulfilled, without resorting to any increase in taxes. All these have put pressure on other sources of revenue, inflating the deficit. The strategy in this budget is to increase investment to boost growth, create employment, focus on women welfare and provide token interventions across sectors. By doing all these, he has overstepped  FRBM discipline on the deficit as well as debt-GSDP ratio.

Increasing the revenue should have been the top priority. He has promised to garner total revenues of Rs 1,72,271 crore that comes from tax revenue of Rs 1,24,201 crore and the non-tax revenue of Rs 8,000 crore, with an increment of only a thousand crore. The devolution from the Centre and the grants-in-aid will sum up to Rs 39,000 crore, higher than last year. 

The budget, being presented on the International Women’s Day, opened with welfare schemes for women with Rs 37,188 crore allotted to related schemes. The second priority was agriculture and the allocation has reduced to Rs 5.72 lakh crore from Rs 6.12 lakh crore in 2019-20. The rest of the schemes in agriculture are largely the same. The tinkering is with the reduction of market fees from 1.5% to 0.6%.In the overall analysis, even given the fact that this budget was presented under constraints, it has failed in enhancing revenue efforts and depended more on borrowing, devolution from the central pool and pinching allocations across sectors. The promises are quite a few and tall, but efforts do not reach that height.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Budget BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp