Ramesh Jarkiholi to address media on Tuesday

BENGALURU: Former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is expected to address the media at 10.30am Tuesday, at his residence. He had become incommunicado for a week, after a controversial video was aired on news channels last week. Jarkiholi was forced to resign from the cabinet after the CD went public. It is uncertain what the former minister will speak about to the media on Tuesday.

While Jarkiholi has maintained that he is innocent, activist Dinesh Kallahalli filed a complaint with the police alleging that the former minister had sexually assaulted a job seeker. But in a surprising turnaround, he withdrew his complaint on Friday, soon after Balachandra Jarkiholi, brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, claimed before the media that the video was doctored.