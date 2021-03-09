STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ramesh Jarkiholi to address media on Tuesday

Former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is expected to address the media at 10.30am Tuesday, at his residence.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Minister of Water Resources, Karnataka. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is expected to address the media at 10.30am Tuesday, at his residence. He had become incommunicado for a week, after a controversial video was aired on news channels last week. Jarkiholi was forced to resign from the cabinet after the CD went public. It is uncertain what the former minister will speak about to the media on Tuesday. 

While Jarkiholi has maintained that he is innocent, activist Dinesh Kallahalli filed a complaint with the police alleging that the former minister had sexually assaulted a job seeker. But in a surprising turnaround, he withdrew his complaint on Friday, soon after Balachandra Jarkiholi, brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, claimed before the media that the video was doctored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp