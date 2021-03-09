STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

State 'marching towards COVID free state': Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar

According to the health department, 55,612 people, including 32,183 senior citizens, were inoculated on a single day on March 8.

Published: 09th March 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said the state is 'marching towards a COVID free state' with more than 10 lakh vaccinations having been done so far.

"Marching towards a COVID free state. Karnataka. Crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far," Sudhakar tweeted. He said that Karnataka has safely vaccinated more than one lakh elderly people above 60 yrs in just eight days, since March 1.

According to the health department, 55,612 people, including 32,183 senior citizens, were inoculated on a single day on March 8. The state has reported two severe AEFIs (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) and 21 serious AEFIs since the launch of the vaccination drive from January 16, the department said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr K Sudhakar COVID19 Coronavirus Karnataka COVID cases
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp