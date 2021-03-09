State 'marching towards COVID free state': Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said the state is 'marching towards a COVID free state' with more than 10 lakh vaccinations having been done so far.

"Marching towards a COVID free state. Karnataka. Crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far," Sudhakar tweeted. He said that Karnataka has safely vaccinated more than one lakh elderly people above 60 yrs in just eight days, since March 1.

Safely vaccinated more than 1 lakh elderly above 60 yrs in just 8 days, since 1st March. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) March 9, 2021

According to the health department, 55,612 people, including 32,183 senior citizens, were inoculated on a single day on March 8. The state has reported two severe AEFIs (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) and 21 serious AEFIs since the launch of the vaccination drive from January 16, the department said.