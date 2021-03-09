STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Veerappan turf will now host wildlife safari

Also, Rs 50 lakh has been granted for the Bird Species Conservation Programme to save the endangered Lesser Florican.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has given its nod to set up a wildlife safari in Gopinatham, Chamarajanagar district, in honour of P Srinivas and others who were killed by forest brigand Veerappan. “The safari will be created along the Cauvery in MM Hills. It will honour forest officials, including martyr Srinivas, who was killed by Veerapan in Yerekyam, 7 km from Gopinatham. The area is a part of the Veerappan trail ... but the name has been changed,” a forest official said. 

Also, Rs 50 lakh has been granted for the Bird Species Conservation Programme to save the endangered Lesser Florican. “They are found in Chitradurga, Bidar and Ballari. It has been decided to scan and identify places where they are found. The CM also revived former CM H D Kumaraswamy’s plan to create a new policy enabling the government to buy land to secure the elephant corridor to ensure free movement of animals,” the official said. 

The budget encourages afforestation, but with an emotional twist: Under the Smruthi Vanagala Nirmana scheme citizens can plant saplings on specified government land in memory of their loves ones. The CM also announced Aranya e-Parihara Yojane, for speedy payment of cash for damage caused by animals. The government made a special mention about creating detailed maps of all forest types and their density in Karnataka with a 50cm satellite resolution.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veerappan wildlife safari
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp