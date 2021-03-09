STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Women challenge status quo on International Women’s Day

The pandemic did not dampen the spirit on International Women’s Day on Monday as campaigns, celebrations and walkathons were held across the city.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Railway Division runs Basava Express with an all-woman crew on Women’s Day from KSR Railway Station to Mysuru | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic did not dampen the spirit on International Women’s Day on Monday as campaigns, celebrations and walkathons were held across the city.Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal, Whitefield and Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur organised the #MyChoiceIsMe and #SpeakToCare campaigns to encourage women to talk about health concerns.

Global non-profit WEConnect International committed to a specific spend target for relevant projects to advance opportunities for women-owned businesses with #Rise2theChallenge campaign. DRM SBC honoured women staff, who led the Covid fight, with certificates and cash rewards.

During a midnight walkathon hosted by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy said, “I always choose to challenge the status quo and this is the reason why I am the only woman MLA of Bengaluru.” IGP Roopa Moudgil, managing director, Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation, spoke about challenging stereotypes about women.

Sarjapur residents organised Women Achievers Sarjapura and honoured 108 women working as police personnel, bus conductors, domestic workers, petrol bunk staff, teachers and medical professionals.
Pink booths for Covid vaccination that will have only women staff were launched at Sir C V Raman General Hospital and selected health facilities across districts. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated the booth at C V Raman General Hospital.NABARD felicitated 40 women entrepreneurs, FPOs, artisans, self-help groups and others from Chikkamagluru, Dakshina Kannada, and other districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Women’s Day
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp