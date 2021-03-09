Women challenge status quo on International Women’s Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic did not dampen the spirit on International Women’s Day on Monday as campaigns, celebrations and walkathons were held across the city.Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal, Whitefield and Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur organised the #MyChoiceIsMe and #SpeakToCare campaigns to encourage women to talk about health concerns.

Global non-profit WEConnect International committed to a specific spend target for relevant projects to advance opportunities for women-owned businesses with #Rise2theChallenge campaign. DRM SBC honoured women staff, who led the Covid fight, with certificates and cash rewards.

During a midnight walkathon hosted by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy said, “I always choose to challenge the status quo and this is the reason why I am the only woman MLA of Bengaluru.” IGP Roopa Moudgil, managing director, Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation, spoke about challenging stereotypes about women.

Sarjapur residents organised Women Achievers Sarjapura and honoured 108 women working as police personnel, bus conductors, domestic workers, petrol bunk staff, teachers and medical professionals.

Pink booths for Covid vaccination that will have only women staff were launched at Sir C V Raman General Hospital and selected health facilities across districts. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated the booth at C V Raman General Hospital.NABARD felicitated 40 women entrepreneurs, FPOs, artisans, self-help groups and others from Chikkamagluru, Dakshina Kannada, and other districts.