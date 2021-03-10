6.5 tonnes of gelatin sticks seized, 3 held

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Three people were arrested and 6.5 tonnes of gelatin sticks seized from their possession on Pune – Bengaluru National Highway — 4 near Honga village in the taluk recently.The accused are Ramesh Rayappa Lakoti of Bubalwad, Chikodi taluk, Raju Ishwar Shirgavi of Chikodi and Arun Shrishail Mathad of Mugali village in Chikodi taluk.

The police, acting on a tip-off, formed a special team led by Inspector Raghavendra Hallur to nab the accused who were transporting the explosives in two vehicles.

The team succeeded in stopping the vehicles near Honga and nabbing the accused. Gelatin sticks and detonators were found in those vehicles. When interrogated, the accused revealed that they were told to deliver the explosives to Dharwad, Gadag and Hubballi.

When they inquired further, the owners of those vehicles also failed to provide proper answers. Also, the owners failed to produce documents to deal with such explosives. Kakati police have registered a case.

VEHICLES WITH EXPLOSIVES SEIZED NEAR AIRPORT SITE

Shivamogga: Police registered a case against a Chikkaballapura-based explosives company for allegedly abandoning two vehicles loaded with explosives near the airport construction site in Sogane recently. The case has been filed for allegedly transporting explosives beyond the permitted limit, and thereby violating the terms and conditions of the licence. On March 6, Tunga Nagar police reached the spot and found around 904 kg of gelatin powder sticks and 3,267 electric detonators in the vehicles.