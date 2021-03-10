STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

6.5 tonnes of gelatin sticks seized, 3 held

Three people were arrested and 6.5 tonnes of gelatin sticks seized from their possession on Pune – Bengaluru National Highway — 4 near Honga village in the taluk recently.

Published: 10th March 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

One of the vehicles that was loaded with boxes of gelatin sticks and detonators that seized by police in Belagavi | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Three people were arrested and 6.5 tonnes of gelatin sticks seized from their possession on Pune – Bengaluru National Highway — 4 near Honga village in the taluk recently.The accused are Ramesh Rayappa Lakoti of Bubalwad, Chikodi taluk, Raju Ishwar Shirgavi of Chikodi and Arun Shrishail Mathad of Mugali village in Chikodi taluk. 

The police, acting on a tip-off, formed a special team led by Inspector Raghavendra Hallur to nab the accused who were transporting the explosives in two vehicles.

The team succeeded in stopping the vehicles near Honga and nabbing the accused. Gelatin sticks and detonators were found in those vehicles. When interrogated, the accused revealed that they were told to deliver the explosives to Dharwad, Gadag and Hubballi.

When they inquired further, the owners of those vehicles also failed to provide proper answers. Also, the owners failed to produce documents to deal with such explosives. Kakati police have registered a case.

VEHICLES WITH EXPLOSIVES SEIZED NEAR AIRPORT SITE
Shivamogga: Police registered a case against a Chikkaballapura-based explosives company for allegedly abandoning two vehicles loaded with explosives near the airport construction site in Sogane recently. The case has been filed for allegedly transporting explosives beyond the permitted limit, and thereby violating the terms and conditions of the licence. On March 6, Tunga Nagar police reached the spot and found around 904 kg of gelatin powder sticks and 3,267 electric detonators in the vehicles.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gelatin sticks
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp