BSY indulging in caste politics, says HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The announcement of a Vokkaliga Development Corporation in the budget has not gone down well with the JDS. Party leader HD Kumaraswamy said the government has only said it plans to set up the corporation and allocate Rs 500 crore, and mocked, “In how many years will they do it? Will it take 25 years?’’

He said the Vokkaliga swami had thanked the government for the allocation, but asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa if it is right to do caste politics. “There are 16 smaller communities which have got Rs 500 crore, while large communities like Lingayats have got Rs 1,100 crore. Is it fair?”

He said that out of 150 schemes promised in last year’s budget, about 65 have not been implemented, and the government needs to bring out an action taken report on what was implemented and what is pending. He warned the government, saying one cannot mislead the people with lies.

“The CM had said they will provide 60,000 jobs to women, where will they do it and how will they employ them? Please clarify,’’ Kumaraswamy said.