STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CD row: Urban development minister Byrathi Basavaraj left red-faced

The government replied in the negative. Accusing the government of lying, Ibrahim said he would move privilege motion.

Published: 10th March 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Byrathi Basavaraj (K R Puram) : Another MLA from Bengaluru and the blue eyed boy of former chief minister Siddaramaiah. A realtor, Basavaraj is wealthy enough to not change sides for money, especially considering he spent five years as part of Siddaramaiah’s inner circle. His resignation came as a surprise to many.

Byrathi Basavaraj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The subject of CDs used to blackmail politicians left Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj red-faced in the Upper House on Tuesday, after members refused to ask him their questions, saying he had no moral right to answer them.MLC CM Ibrahim raised the issue, asking if the government was aware of the issue.

The government replied in the negative. Accusing the government of lying, Ibrahim said he would move privilege motion.

Meanwhile, MLCs R Prasanna Kumar and Basavaraj Patil Itagi refused to ask Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj their questions,  saying that he had no moral right to answer them as he had sought an injunction over the fallout from the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD controversy, and was therefore acting against his oath of office and was therefore obliged to be unbiased. 

The Chairman did not allow them to speak on the issue saying that there was no permission to discuss other issues during question hour, to which Congress members objected, saying no unparliamentary words were used.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byrathi Basavaraj
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp