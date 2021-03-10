CD row: Urban development minister Byrathi Basavaraj left red-faced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The subject of CDs used to blackmail politicians left Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj red-faced in the Upper House on Tuesday, after members refused to ask him their questions, saying he had no moral right to answer them.MLC CM Ibrahim raised the issue, asking if the government was aware of the issue.

The government replied in the negative. Accusing the government of lying, Ibrahim said he would move privilege motion.

Meanwhile, MLCs R Prasanna Kumar and Basavaraj Patil Itagi refused to ask Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj their questions, saying that he had no moral right to answer them as he had sought an injunction over the fallout from the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD controversy, and was therefore acting against his oath of office and was therefore obliged to be unbiased.

The Chairman did not allow them to speak on the issue saying that there was no permission to discuss other issues during question hour, to which Congress members objected, saying no unparliamentary words were used.