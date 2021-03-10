STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kalaburagi comes to terms with COVID-19 a year after first death in country

A 76-year-old man became the first victim of coronavirus in India, which he had contracted in Saudi Arabia during his pilgrimage to Makkah, on this day last year.

Published: 10th March 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KALABURAGI: It's been more than a fortnight since no COVID-19 related fatality has been reported in Kalaburagi in north Karnataka bordering with Maharashtra and Telangana, but a year ago this district headquarters town had hit the headlines with the first death due to the coronavirus.

A 76-year-old man became the first victim of coronavirus in India, which he had contracted in Saudi Arabia during his pilgrimage to Makkah, on this day last year.

The death due to the virus was confirmed two days later on March 12, creating shock and panic.

The town was the first to adjust to the new normal in the face of COVID-19 outbreak and embrace measures such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, hand sanitisers, facemasks, and containment zones.

As on Tuesday, the district has witnessed a total of 22,208 cases, 21,665 discharges, 213 active cases and 330 deaths.

"We can say coronavirus in Kalaburagi is under control though there is some rise in cases. A fortnight ago one death had taken place where an old man had died but since then there is no COVID-related fatality here," District Health Officer Dr Rajashekhar Mali told PTI.

The DHO said this increase could be linked to Maharashtra where the COVID-19 cases are on rise.

"However, we don't have any containment zones because the situation is well under control," Dr Mali added.

According to him, people don't take COVID-19 as a stigma anymore as the deaths are almost nil barring the one a fortnight ago and infected people are recovering fast.

"Our recovery rate is also very good and the number of active cases are quite less," the DHO added.

He added that there was a good response to the vaccination drive though there was a need to spread more awareness and encourage elderly people to come forward to receive the shot.

Meanwhile, the 76-year-old man's son reportedly claimed that his family has not yet received his father's COVID-19 positive report despite running from pillar to post in the last one year.

A year after the first death, the coronavirus is well under check all over Karnataka with many districts reporting zero fatality for the past several weeks.

However, Bengaluru Urban district has hardly witnessed zero deaths or infections below hundred on a daily basis since the time the infections touched the peak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Death Toll
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp