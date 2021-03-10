STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No definite action plan for Phase 3 of Uppper Krishna Project

An estimated 23,000 displaced families would need to be rehabilitated, at a cost of around Rs 30,000 crore.

Almatti Dam 

By TV Sivanandan 
Express News Service

Karnataka’s budget for 2021-22 does not spell out a definite action plan for utilisation of additional Krishna waters allocated to the state, and the Chief Minister only vaguely mentioned that an action plan would be drawn up for implementation of Upper Krishna Project Phase 3 (UKP-3).One of the crucial issues in implementation of UKP-3 was the action plan for acquisition of lands which would be submerged after increasing the height of Almatti Dam to store additional 177 tmcft of water allocated to the state. As per the original estimate, 30.8 sqkm of land and around 22 villages would be submerged, if the Almatti Dam was increased to its full height of 524 metres. An estimated 23,000 displaced families would need to be rehabilitated, at a cost of around Rs 30,000 crore.

CM Yediyurappa, while presenting the budget, made a vague announcement that “action would be taken to implement irrigation projects on priority” and mentioned speedy implementation of Upper Krishna Phase 3 and Yettinahole. He said a sum of Rs 5,600 crore has been allocated for UKP-3 but there is no mention whether this will be used for acquisition of lands or for any other purpose. There is also no time limit for completion of the project.

Raising Almatti Dam to 524 metres from the existing 519 metres would ensure the state increases storage of water from the existing 123.5 tmcft to 200 tmcft. As per estimates, 130 tmcft of additional water would be utilised to irrigate more than 5.3 lakh hectares of land.

Last year too, Yediyurappa faced similar criticism that adequate funds had not been provided for UKP-3, and was later forced to make a statement in the assembly that Rs 10,000 crore would be spent during 2020-21. In this budget, there is no mention of how much money was spent so far on UKP-3.

However, the announcement of a separate policy for systematic operation and management of lift irrigation projects, micro and drip irrigation projects, and the decision to request the National Water Development Agency to prepare a detailed project report to utilise 22 tmcft of water under the Bedti-Varada river-linking project are welcome decisions. They will go a long way in providing irrigation facilities in North Karnataka. (The writer is a senior journalist based in Kalaburagi)

