Soon, tourists in Hampi can get on to electric buses to go monument hopping

The buses have been developed by a Chennai based private company and the project is being implemented by the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA)

The battery operated bus on a trial on Hampi main road on Tuesday (Photo | Express)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: Soon, tourists in Hampi can hop on to electric buses to commute between various monuments. With summer fast approaching, the new battery operated vehicles will come as a relief to visitors.

At present, there are 15 electric buggies catering to tourists between Gejjala Mantapa and Vijaya Vittala temple complex (2 km distance) and soon the electric buses will be added to the fleet. Unlike the buggies, the buses will move around Hampi and tourists will have the option of reaching other destinations as well.

The buses have been developed by a Chennai based private company and the project is being implemented by the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA). On Tuesday, a trial run began where an electric bus travelled to different locations to check speed, performance during the turning and other aspects.

The new vehicles can accommodate 20 tourists and will be operated on a need basis. "In the first phase, we are planning to get 5-6 electric buses for Hampi. The buses will cater to tourists to several destinations in and around Hampi. The electric buses will also connect tourists to electric buggies that are run for the Vijaya Vittala temple complex," said an official from HWHAMA.

"The project was pending for a year. As there was a lockdown imposed during the pandemic, everything was halted. But now trial runs have begun and we are hoping to receive the first batch of buses in a fortnight. We are yet to decide on the pricing and the same will be done in the coming days. A meeting of all the stakeholders has been called in this regard," he said.

