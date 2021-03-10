STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why are you blocking info: SC panel to KRRS chief

Seeks explanation from Kodihalli Chandrashekhar for allegedly spreading rumours about Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A three-member committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to identify lawful constructions that have come up at Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout before August 3, 2018, has issued a showcause notice to Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar for frustrating its efforts by spreading misinformation in 17 villages. It has asked him to explain his action amounting to contempt of the apex court before March 15, failing which appropriate action would be taken against him. The five-page notice, served at his residence on March 5 by Malleswaram Inspector Manjaiah, also has evidence in possession of the committee. A pen drive contains a video showing Chandrashekar appealing to a large gathering not to submit any information to the Committee.

The notice, signed by Committee chairman and former Karnataka High Court judge A V Chandrashekar, said, “It is evident that your intention appears to be, prima facie, to prevent the Shivaram Karanth Layout from becoming a reality as per Honourable Supreme Court orders. Your action amounts to contempt of the SC besides causing confusion and misguiding law-abiding citizens.” The KRRS leader is also charged with spreading this message in the Layout in Kannada that has gone viral: “I appeal to all of you in the 17 villages not to submit any documents to the Committee constituted by the SC. It is not clear how this will help save our properties and the intention behind collecting the documents.

Any data that your provide on the website is not secure.” Chandrashekar told TNIE, “All the allegations made against me are false. I have only advised the farmers that there is still enough time to submit all the documents and there was no need to rush. The property owners have their rights. Let me first understand the committee and its requirements in detail was what I told them.” On the evidence against him, he said he would appear in person before the committee by March 15 with his response.

