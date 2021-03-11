CMs must give up finance portfolio: AH Vishwanath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Wednesday criticised the trend of chief ministers holding several portfolios, including finance. During a discussion in the Council, he said the finance portfolio needs an exclusive minister. CM B S Yediyurappa and former CMs Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy have presented several budgets. “They should realise that they are not financial experts. There is no depth in their budgets. There should be an exclusive minister for finance who should check the opening and closing balance every day. Only then there will be financial discipline,” he said.

He said the same issue had led to a fight between him and the then CM Kumaraswamy. “I told him that the state should have an exclusive finance minister. He was offended and asked me whether I doubted his capabilities. I told him it was not about capability but about time constraint, as CMs are busy,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Vidhana Soudha has become a haven for brokers. “It is like a mall for them. They come, meet ministers and MLAs, and get what they want. All exits should be closed in the afternoon and everyone should be enquired about their purpose of visit,” he said.