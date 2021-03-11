STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CMs must give up finance portfolio: AH Vishwanath

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Wednesday criticised the trend of chief ministers holding several portfolios, including finance.

Published: 11th March 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Wednesday criticised the trend of chief ministers holding several portfolios, including finance. During a discussion in the Council, he said the finance portfolio needs an exclusive minister.  CM B S Yediyurappa and former CMs Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy have presented several budgets. “They should realise that they are not financial experts. There is no depth in their budgets. There should be an exclusive minister for finance who should check the opening and closing balance every day. Only then there will be financial discipline,” he said. 

He said the same issue had led to a fight between him and the then CM Kumaraswamy. “I told him that the state should have an exclusive finance minister. He was offended and asked me whether I doubted his capabilities. I told him it was not about capability but about time constraint, as CMs are busy,” he said. 

Meanwhile, he said Vidhana Soudha has become a haven for brokers. “It is like a mall for them. They come, meet ministers and MLAs, and get what they want. All exits should be closed in the afternoon and everyone should be enquired about their purpose of visit,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AH Vishwanath
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp