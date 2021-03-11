STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dubai returnee becomes Kanrataka's first case of South African COVID-19 variant

The discovery of the South African SARS-CoV-2 variant in Shivamogga has led to panic as the district had almost returned to normalcy.

Published: 11th March 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing, bengaluru

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The state has reported the first South African variant of coronavirus in a person 
who returned to Shivamogga from Dubai recently.

The 53-year-old man has been admitted to McGann Hospital for treatment. 

District Health Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli told TNIE that the man tested positive for the South African variant of the virus on Wednesday.

“The test samples were collected when he landed in India 18 days ago. He didn’t show any symptoms,” he said. 

The DHO said that the department is trying to trace people who came in contact him.

The discovery of the South African SARS-CoV-2 variant in the district has led to panic as the district had almost returned to normalcy. 

The district reported the first Covid case on May 10, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp