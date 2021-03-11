Dubai returnee becomes Kanrataka's first case of South African COVID-19 variant

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The state has reported the first South African variant of coronavirus in a person

who returned to Shivamogga from Dubai recently.

The 53-year-old man has been admitted to McGann Hospital for treatment.

District Health Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli told TNIE that the man tested positive for the South African variant of the virus on Wednesday.

“The test samples were collected when he landed in India 18 days ago. He didn’t show any symptoms,” he said.

The DHO said that the department is trying to trace people who came in contact him.

The discovery of the South African SARS-CoV-2 variant in the district has led to panic as the district had almost returned to normalcy.

The district reported the first Covid case on May 10, 2020.